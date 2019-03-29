Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,291 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $114,031.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,221. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

