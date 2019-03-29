Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,692 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $350,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 406,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,395.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $31.17 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

