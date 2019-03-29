Citigroup Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conduent by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 38.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Conduent by 46.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 462,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 147,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of CNDT opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

