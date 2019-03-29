Citigroup Boosts GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Price Target to $59.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,546. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,487,000 after buying an additional 924,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

