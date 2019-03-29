Citigroup Boosts GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Price Target to $59.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GCI Liberty to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.
NASDAQ GLIBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,546. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $56.72.
About GCI Liberty
GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.
