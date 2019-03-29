CIT Group (CIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Its business streamlining initiatives, improving economy, and rise in demand for financing of inventories and capital equipment will continue to support profitability. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, worsening credit quality remains a major near-term concern for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

CIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,985. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIT Group news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $273,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CIT Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CIT Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,275,000 after purchasing an additional 385,674 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in CIT Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 3,732,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,648 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in CIT Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

