Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $111,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.36 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

