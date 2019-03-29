Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) shares dropped 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 2,130,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.68 ($0.41).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $118.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/circassia-pharmaceuticals-cir-stock-price-down-11-6.html.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.