Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 39,213,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 38.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,269,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597,643 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,009,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,863,000 after purchasing an additional 762,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,837,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.15.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 66.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

