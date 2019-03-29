Cineworld Group (CINE) PT Raised to GBX 355

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CINE. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 382 ($4.99).

CINE opened at GBX 285.40 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

