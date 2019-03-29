CIBC Cuts BRP (DOO) Price Target to C$50.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BRP from C$76.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BRP from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.29.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$38.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. BRP has a 52 week low of C$32.36 and a 52 week high of C$74.67.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

