CI Investments Inc. Invests $134,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

