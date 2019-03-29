Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

NYSE:CB opened at $139.08 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

