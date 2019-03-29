Chromadex (CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Chromadex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chromadex in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chromadex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 105.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Farr bought 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $26,832.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $65,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 113.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,817 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

