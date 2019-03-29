CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CGASY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CGASY opened at $42.74 on Monday.
About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RESOURCES/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.