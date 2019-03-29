CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CGASY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGASY opened at $42.74 on Monday.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

