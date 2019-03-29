CHEX (CHEX) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, CHEX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. CHEX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14,491.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHEX token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00395378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.01589971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00239298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006463 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About CHEX

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHEX’s official website is www.chex.fund

Buying and Selling CHEX

CHEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.