Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.10. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 39411348 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,143.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

