Chemical Financial (CHFC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CHFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 92.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,298,000 after purchasing an additional 196,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 191,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.