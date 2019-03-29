Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Nathan J. Schultz Sells 86,659 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 86,659 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $3,474,159.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,956,260.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chegg stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,805. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,917,000 after buying an additional 2,679,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,956,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after buying an additional 301,487 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

