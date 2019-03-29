Cetera Investment Advisers Has $344,000 Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

