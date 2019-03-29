Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $14.07 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $16.35.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

