Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

