Cetera Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,885,000 after acquiring an additional 640,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

