Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,806,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 714.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,566 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FTSL opened at $47.14 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $48.32.
