Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $59.24 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

