Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

