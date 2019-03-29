Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,304,923,000 after buying an additional 75,769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $716,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,255 shares of company stock worth $67,323,879. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $166.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

