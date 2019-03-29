Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centurylink stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

