Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Century Aluminum posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 58,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,546. The stock has a market cap of $780.57 million, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.57. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

