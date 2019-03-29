Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CENX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

