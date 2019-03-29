Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.52 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $67,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.