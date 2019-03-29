Centene (CNC) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of CNC opened at $52.82 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

