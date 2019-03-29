CEL-SCI (CVM) Trading 10.6% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54. 908,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 300,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

