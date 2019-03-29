Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $547.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.