Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,067. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 60,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $2,101,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,964,536.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,422 shares of company stock worth $14,797,659. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3,567.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

