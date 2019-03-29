Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,540.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $608,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,660. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

