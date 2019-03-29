Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carnival were worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Cleveland Research raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,835,864.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

