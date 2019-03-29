Cardtronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,127% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Cardtronics stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

