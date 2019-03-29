Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 2,508 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,508 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Kirk Somers sold 2,595 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $40,611.75.

On Thursday, March 21st, Kirk Somers sold 2,591 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $40,600.97.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 355,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,660. The stock has a market cap of $334.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 35.20% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. Analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

