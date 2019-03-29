Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

