Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,339,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.
