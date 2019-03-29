Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,330,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358,370 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.70% of Capital One Financial worth $1,310,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

