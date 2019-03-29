Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 244 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $288,613.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,603 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

