Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $534,000 in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Athene by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 63,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,874,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 143,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Athene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Athene had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

