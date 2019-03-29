Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 123,425 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

