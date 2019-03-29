Canadian National Railway (CNR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.50.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$119.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.63 and a 12-month high of C$120.29.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Kimberley A. Madigan sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.94, for a total transaction of C$574,392.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$474,463.30. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$110,488.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,109,405.65. Insiders have sold a total of 47,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,685 over the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

