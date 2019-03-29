Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Cambria Trinity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Cambria Trinity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/cambria-trinity-etf-trty-to-issue-0-09-quarterly-dividend.html.

