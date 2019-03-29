California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Verint Systems worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 408,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,247,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.50) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

VRNT stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

