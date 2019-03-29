California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

EBS opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $1,631,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,968,741.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $138,339.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

