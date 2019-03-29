California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 837,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 815,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,991,000 after buying an additional 782,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after buying an additional 442,425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,716.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 277,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 262,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $126,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $66,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,877. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

