California Resources (CRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 16,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 4.76. California Resources has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.79 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after purchasing an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in California Resources by 8,366,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 585,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 585,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in California Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 381,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after acquiring an additional 381,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in California Resources by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 316,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.