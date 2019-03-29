California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,198 Shares of Neenah Inc (NP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Neenah worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE:NP opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. Neenah Inc has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Lucas sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $197,616.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,800.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $294,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,263 shares of company stock worth $740,231. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

